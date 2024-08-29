Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.1%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. 123,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 817,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,919 shares of company stock worth $161,420. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $18,287,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 568,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

