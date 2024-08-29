Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 140,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. 1,138,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.