Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.28

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $81.91, with a volume of 64842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

