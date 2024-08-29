Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 549,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,098. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

