Scotiabank Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $77.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.91.

EQR stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

