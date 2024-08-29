Scotiabank Raises Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $30.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:SKT opened at $30.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Tanger has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $30.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tanger by 256.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

