SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.28.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in SentinelOne by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.