Sergio Manuel Gomez Buys 47,500 Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) Director Sergio Manuel Gomez purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,155.00.
Copper Fox Metals Price Performance
Copper Fox Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.17. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.65.
About Copper Fox Metals
