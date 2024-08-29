ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $17.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $813.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,812. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $786.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,129 shares of company stock worth $7,141,416. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.