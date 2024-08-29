ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $17.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $831.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $786.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.27. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

