Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

