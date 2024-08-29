Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Severn Trent Stock Up 0.5 %
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
