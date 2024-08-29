Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.63

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.63 and last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 33074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $748.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43.

In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,534,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $158,662.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,593. 57.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

