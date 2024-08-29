Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 84050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Sherritt International Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. The business had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0636095 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.