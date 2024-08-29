Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Declines By 66.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Air China Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. Air China has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 297.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.
About Air China
