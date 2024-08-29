Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Declines By 66.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Air China Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. Air China has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 297.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

