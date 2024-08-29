Short Interest in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Rises By 130.0%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

ATMC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,409. AlphaTime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlphaTime Acquisition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 27.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 121,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.