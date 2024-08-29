Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Rises By 50.6%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALZN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 185,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.03. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

