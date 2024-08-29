Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Drops By 30.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.22.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
