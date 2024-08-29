Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Drops By 30.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

