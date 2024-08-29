Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Expands By 156.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,100 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the July 31st total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.4 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSF stock remained flat at $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.