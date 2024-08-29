Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Expands By 156.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,100 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the July 31st total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.4 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
BNDSF stock remained flat at $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.31.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.