Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Declines By 63.4%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,500 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 238,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,607. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGTX shares. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

