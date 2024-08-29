Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Increases By 99.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the July 31st total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.39.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

