Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Grows By 100.0%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGY stock remained flat at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

