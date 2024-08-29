Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Grows By 303.3%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 303.3% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

DTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,781. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 525,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

