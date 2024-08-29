Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Declines By 97.8%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.05. 76,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.11. FE Battery Metals has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.41.

Get FE Battery Metals alerts:

About FE Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.