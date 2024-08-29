Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Declines By 97.8%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FE Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.05. 76,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.11. FE Battery Metals has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.41.
About FE Battery Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FE Battery Metals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.