Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 242.8%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 242.8% from the July 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.