Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 242.8%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 242.8% from the July 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.20.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

