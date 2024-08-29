Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 212.3%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 212.3% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.
NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 8,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $30.00.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
