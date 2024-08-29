Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Increases By 125.3%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the July 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,490,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $68,420,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41,857.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 202,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 92,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

