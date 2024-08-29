Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Grows By 176.1%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 176.1% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $1.61 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
About John Wood Group
