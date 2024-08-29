Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Expands By 43.4%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,932,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 7,624,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109,328.0 days.

Seatrium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Seatrium has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Get Seatrium alerts:

Seatrium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.