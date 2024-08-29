Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Expands By 43.4%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,932,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 7,624,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109,328.0 days.
Seatrium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Seatrium has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
Seatrium Company Profile
