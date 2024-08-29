Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Decreases By 41.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,586,800 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 2,694,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,868.0 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

SNMYF stock remained flat at $11.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

