Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Decreases By 41.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,586,800 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 2,694,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,868.0 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
SNMYF stock remained flat at $11.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.26.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
