Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Decreases By 65.6%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 1,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

