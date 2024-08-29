Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Decreases By 65.6%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 1,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $33.07.
