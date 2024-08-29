Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Increases By 58.0%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.