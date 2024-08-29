Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expands By 276.3%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTAGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 276.3% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vasta Platform

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.