Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expands By 276.3%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 276.3% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.