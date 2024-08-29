Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Drops By 86.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 1,552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF remained flat at $4.23 during trading on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.