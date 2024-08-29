Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 199.2%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,117,900 shares, a growth of 199.2% from the July 31st total of 10,402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311,179.0 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Shares of XNYIF remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.