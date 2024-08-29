Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 199.2%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,117,900 shares, a growth of 199.2% from the July 31st total of 10,402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311,179.0 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
Shares of XNYIF remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
