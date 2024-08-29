Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

SIA traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$15.53. 271,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,162. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.05.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

