Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,987,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,798 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,313 shares of company stock valued at $57,539,677. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.41. 630,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.