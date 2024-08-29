Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.42. 348,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.