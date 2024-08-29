Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,705 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.96 and a 200-day moving average of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

