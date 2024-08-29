Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $82.32, but opened at $80.24. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $80.71, with a volume of 43,669 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.