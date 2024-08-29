Simmons Bank Sells 380 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.19. 3,344,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,230. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

