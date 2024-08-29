Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

CVX traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.79. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.