Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 2,540 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,589. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

