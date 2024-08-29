SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 10,365,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 46,000,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,462. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,349,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

