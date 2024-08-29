South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.73) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 65.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, June 17th.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
