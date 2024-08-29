South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.73) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 65.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, June 17th.

LON S32 traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 159.40 ($2.10). 362,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,232. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.50 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.60 ($2.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,226.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.93.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

