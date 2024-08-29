Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 1,679,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,917. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 382.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

