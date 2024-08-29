SPACE ID 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.09 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $235.98 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.35457344 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $11,830,946.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

