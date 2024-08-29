SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.74

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 40012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 267,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

