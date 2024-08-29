SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.09

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.09 and last traded at $79.90, with a volume of 2540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 909,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

