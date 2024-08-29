SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.40

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.37, with a volume of 7457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $823.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

