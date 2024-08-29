SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after purchasing an additional 495,999 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,053,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 1,556,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

